Tennis player Dusan Lajovic wins the Wimbledon sixty-fourth finals

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 04:15 CEST

Serbian Dusan Lajovic, number 42 of the ATP, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 and 6-3 to the French tennis player Guilles Simon, number 97 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Lajovic managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, obtained an 88% first serve, committed 2 double faults, winning 64% of the service points. As for the Frenchman, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, his effectiveness was 80%, he made 6 double faults and achieved 62% of the service points.

During the thirty-second finals we will have the confrontation of Lajovic and the British Daniel evans, number 26 and seeded number 22.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face, of which 128 go to the final between those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited.