Tennis player Dominik Koepfer wins the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth

05/31/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

Dominik Koepfer, German, number 59 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3, 6-3 and 6-4 in two hours and seven minutes to the French player Mathias bourgue, number 197 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, Koepfer manages to qualify for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The Frenchman managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, while the German tennis player did it 5 times. In addition, the German tennis player had a 79% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 65% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 77% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 54% of points to serve.

During the 30th finals, the German player will face off against the American Taylor fritz, number 33 and seeded number 30.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) face a total of 238 tennis players. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have passed the previous qualifying phase and the guests. It also takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.