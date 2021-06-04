Tennis player Dominik Koepfer manages to qualify for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 10:30 CEST

The German player Dominik Koepfer, number 59 of the ATP, won by 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4 in two hours and thirty-seven minutes to the American tennis player Taylor fritz, number 33 of the ATP and seeded number 30, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the round of 32 of the competition.

The American managed to break his adversary’s serve 4 times, while Koepfer, for his part, managed it 7 times. In addition, in the first serve the German player had a 70% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and achieved 61% of the service points, while his opponent had a 69% first serve and no double faults, managing to win the 58% of service points.

During the round of 32 Koepfer will play against the winner of the match between the Croatian tennis player Marin cilic and the swiss player Roger Federer.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It takes place on clay in the open air and a total of 238 players face their faces. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the guests. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.