Tennis player Diego Schwartzman removes Yen-Hsun Lu’s place in the thirtieth final

06/01/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

The Argentinian Diego schwartzman, number 10 of the ATP and seed number 10, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2, 6-2 and 6-3 in one hour and forty-seven minutes to Yen-Hsun Lu, tennis player in the Roland-Garros final sixty-four. With this result, Schwartzman gets the place for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Lu managed to break his rival’s serve 2 times, while the Argentine player, for his part, managed it 8 times. Likewise, the Argentine tennis player had a 58% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 69% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 53% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 44% of points to serve.

In the 30th finals Schwartzman will face the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene, number 56.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) occurs from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players are presented and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and those who are invited.