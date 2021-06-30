Tennis player Denis Shapovalov wins in Wimbledon sixty-fourth final

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 07:30 CEST

Denis Shapovalov, Canadian, number 12 in the ATP and seed number 10, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 and 6-4 to Philipp Kohlschreiber, German tennis player, number 115 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the Canadian managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, had a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 16 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points. As for the German tennis player, he managed to break his adversary’s serve 3 times, obtained 63% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 67% of the service points.

In the 30th finals, the Canadian player will face the winner of the match between the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert and the spanish tennis player Pablo Andújar Alba.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players appear in this competition. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and those who are invited.