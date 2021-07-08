Tennis player Denis Shapovalov qualifies for the Wimbledon semi-finals

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 04:00 CEST

The canadian Denis Shapovalov, number 12 of the ATP and seed number 10, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in three hours and twenty-seven minutes by 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1 and 6-4 to Karen khachanov, Russian tennis player, number 29 in the ATP and seed number 25, in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. With this result, the tennis player gets the place for the semifinals of Wimbledon.

Khachanov managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Shapovalov, for his part, did it 5 times. Likewise, the Canadian player achieved 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 10 double faults and took 73% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 61% effective, 7 doubles fouls and 60% of points obtained at service.

During the semifinals Shapovalov will face the Serbian player Novak Djokovic, number 1 and seeded number 1.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. takes place on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 players face. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the guests. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 in London.