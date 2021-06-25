Tennis player Denis Kudla’s triumph in the qualifying qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 04:45 CEST

The American player Denis Kudla, number 114 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in two hours and twenty-one minutes by 6-2, 7-5 and 6-4 to the italian player Federico Gaio, number 145 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

In the course of the match, Kudla managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 53% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 71% of the service points. As for the Italian player, he could not break his opponent’s service at any time, he had a 50% first serve, made 4 double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. In it specifically 128 players face. Likewise, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.