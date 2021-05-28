Tennis player Denis Istomin manages to win in the qualifying round against Tobias Kamke

05/28/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

The Uzbek player Denis Istomin, number 203 of the ATP, won in one hour and fifty-five minutes by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to german Tobias Kamke, number 239 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to access Roland-Garros.

The German tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Istomin, for his part, managed it 4 times. Likewise, in the first serve the Uzbek player was 66% effective, did not commit any double faults and got 61% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 71% effective, 9 double faults and 56% of points obtained at service.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 240 players participate and a total of 112 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and those who come guests. It also takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.