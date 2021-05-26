Tennis player Denis Istomin goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/26/2021 at 3:45 PM CEST

Denis Istomin, Uzbek, number 203 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and eight minutes by 6-1 and 6-2 to the indian Ramkumar Ramanathen, number 215 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The Indian tennis player could not break his rival’s serve at any time, while the Uzbek player managed it 4 times. Likewise, the Uzbek had a 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and managed to win 72% of the service points, while his opponent’s data is 62% effective, 4 double faults and 51% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase where the players with the lowest rankings face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.