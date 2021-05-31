Tennis player Darya Kasatkina goes to the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

The Russian player Darya kasatkina, number 37 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3, 5-7 and 6-3 in two hours and twenty-four minutes to the Japanese tennis player Misaki doi, number 79 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Russian tennis player managed to break the serve 8 times to her opponent, in the first service she had a 65% effectiveness, she committed 4 double faults and achieved 52% of the service points. As for the Japanese player, she managed to break her rival’s serve 6 times, her effectiveness was 67%, she made 8 double faults and got 50% of the service points.

During the thirty-second finals that will take place next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time we will have the confrontation of the Russian and the Swiss Belinda Bencic, number 11 and seeded number 10.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is held on clay in the open air and a total of 238 players participate in it and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the guests. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 in パ リ.