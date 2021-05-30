Tennis player Danka Kovinic manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Clara Burel

05/30/2021

On at 14:01 CEST

Montenegrin tennis player Danka Kovinic, number 62 of the WTA, won in two hours and twelve minutes by 6-3 and 7 (10) -6 (8) to Clara Burel, French tennis player, number 146 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

The statistics about the match show that Kovinic managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 50% of the service points. As for Burel, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, his effectiveness was 61%, he committed 5 double faults and got 47% of the service points.

During the thirty-second finals we will have the confrontation between the Montenegrin tennis player and the Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa, number 35.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and those invited.