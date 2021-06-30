Tennis player Daniil Medvedev snatches the place of the 30th finals from Jan-Lennard Struff

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 02:00 CEST

The Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, number 2 of the ATP and seed number 2, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Wimbledon sixty-fourth final in two hours and thirty-two minutes by 6-4, 6-1, 4-6 and 7 (7) -6 (3) to german Jan-Lennard Struff, number 45 of the ATP. After this result, the Russian player gets the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Medvedev managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, obtained 52% of the first service, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 72% of the service points. As for the German tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, achieved a 60% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 61% of the service points.

In the thirtieth final, the Russian player will face off against the winner of the match in which the Japanese will face Yasutaka uchiyama and the spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) is held between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition, a total of 238 players face the final phase, and a total of 128 enter the final phase, among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and those who are invited.