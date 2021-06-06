Tennis player Daniil Medvedev, qualified for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/06/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

Daniil Medvedev, Russian, number 2 in the ATP and seed number 2, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 6-2, 6-1 and 7-5 in two hours and five minutes to Christian garin, Chilean tennis player, number 23 in the ATP and seed number 22. After this result, the winner will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

The Chilean tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve once, while Medvedev, for his part, managed it 6 times. In addition, the Russian player achieved 58% in the first service, 6 double faults and made 72% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 64%, he committed 3 double faults and got 51 % of service points.

During the quarterfinals Medvedev will face off against the Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 and seeded number 5, next Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay courts in the open air. During this competition, a total of 238 players face each other and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and the invited players.