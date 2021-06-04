Tennis player Daniil Medvedev manages to qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of Reilly Opelka

06/04/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Daniil Medvedev, Russian, number 2 of the ATP and seed number 2, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and thirty-eight minutes by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4 to Reilly opelka, American tennis player, number 35 in the ATP and seed number 32, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, Medvedev seizes the place for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Medvedev managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 53% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 75% of the service points. As for the American, he managed to break his rival’s serve on one occasion, obtained a 69% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points.

The Russian will play in the round of 16 of the championship against the winner of the match between the American player Marcos Giron and the Chilean tennis player Christian garin.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) occurs from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face and the final phase reaches a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the invited players.