Tennis player Daniil Medvedev achieves a place in the round of 16 at the expense of tennis player Marin Cilic

On 07/04/2021 at 09:30 CEST

Daniil Medvedev, Russian, number 2 of the ATP and seed number 2, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in three hours and forty-two minutes by 6 (3) -7 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2 to Marin cilic, Croatian tennis player, number 37 in the ATP and seed number 32, in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Medvedev managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, obtained 61% of the first service, committed 3 double faults, winning 61% of the service points. As for Cilic, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 58% effectiveness, committed 10 double faults and won 60% of the service points.

The Russian tennis player will play in the round of 16 of the competition against the Polish Hubert hurkacz, number 18 and seed number 14, next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time.

This championship takes place in London from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited.