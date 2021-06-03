Tennis player Danielle Collins manages to qualify for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 12:30 CEST

The American tennis player Danielle collins, number 50 of the WTA, won in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 6-0 and 6-2 in one hour and three minutes to Anhelina Kalinina, Ukrainian tennis player, number 139 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

Kalinina managed to break her rival’s serve once, while Collins managed it 6 times. In addition, the American had a 45% first serve and committed 5 double faults, managing to win 64% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 61%, she committed 2 double faults and achieved 36% of the points to the serve.

In the round of 32 Collins will face the winner of the match in which the American tennis player will face Serena Williams and the romanian Mihaela buzarnescu.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 238 players appear. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the invited players.