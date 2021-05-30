Tennis player Danielle Collins goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth final

05/30/2021

On at 14:15 CEST

Danielle collins, American, number 50 in the WTA, won in two hours and eighteen minutes by 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4 to the chinese player Xiyu Wang, number 145 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the 30th finals of the championship.

During the match, the American managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 48% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 71% of the service points. As for Wang, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion and his effectiveness data is 69%, 5 double faults and 61% of points obtained on service.

After this duel, next Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time will take place the thirty-second finals where the faces Collins and the Ukrainian player will be seen Anhelina Kalinina, number 139.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a total of 238 players participate. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those who are invited. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay.