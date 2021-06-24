Tennis player Daniel Masur’s victory in the qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 12:45 CEST

The German Daniel Masur, number 220 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and thirty-six minutes by 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (4) the bolivian tennis player Hugo dellien, number 130 of the ATP. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

Dellien managed to break the serve once, while the German player managed it twice. In addition, the German player had an 84% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 66% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 84% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win 59% of points to serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points to qualify and participate in the official tournament. A total of 128 players participate in this specific stage. It also takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.