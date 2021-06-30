Tennis player Daniel Evans achieves the place of the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Dusan Lajovic

06/30/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

Daniel evans, British, number 26 of the ATP and seed number 22, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and one minute by 6-3, 6-3 and 6-4 Serbian tennis player Dusan Lajovic, number 42 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the round of 32 of the tournament.

The Serbian player managed to break his rival’s serve twice, while Evans, for his part, managed it 6 times. In addition, the Briton had a 55% effectiveness in the first service, a double fault and managed to win 68% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 68%, he committed 2 double faults and achieved the 55% of service points.

During the round of 32 we will have the confrontation of Evans and the winner of the match between the French Antoine hoang and the american tennis player Sebastian korda.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the guests.