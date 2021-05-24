Tennis player Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Ernests Gulbis

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 00:30 CEST

Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros, Colombian, number 106 of the ATP, won in fifty-eight minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 to Ernests gulbis, Latvian tennis player, number 188 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to access Roland-Garros.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a qualification phase where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. Specifically, a total of 128 players participate in this stage of the competition. It also takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.