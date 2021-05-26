Tennis player Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round against Altug Celikbilek

05/26/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros, Colombian, number 106 in the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the preliminary qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and seven minutes to Altug Celikbilek, Turkish tennis player, number 238 of the ATP. With this victory, the player manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The match data show that the Colombian managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, got 52% in the first serve, committed a double fault and took 70% of the service points. As for Celikbilek, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, was 50% effective, double-faulted and managed to win 42% of his service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.