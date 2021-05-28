Tennis player Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/28/2021

On at 14:16 CEST

Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros, Colombian, number 106 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the preliminary qualifying round of Roland-Garros in two hours and fifty-eight minutes by 5-7, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-4 to Kimmer coppejans, Belgian tennis player, number 174 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The Belgian managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, while Galán Riveros also managed it 4 times. In addition, the Colombian tennis player achieved 65% in the first serve, committed a double fault and scored 59% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 72% effectiveness, did not double fault and won 61 % of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament. In this specific phase 240 players face each other. In total, a total of 112 players arrive in the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the guests. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.