Tennis player Damir Dzumhur gets his place for the next round after winning the qualifying round

06/22/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnian, number 125 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and eleven minutes by 6-4 and 6-4 to Quentin halys, French tennis player, number 219 of the ATP. With this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics show that the Bosnian tennis player managed to break his adversary’s serve 3 times, had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 77% of the service points. As for the Frenchman, he managed to break the serve on one occasion, was 50% effective, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a qualification phase is previously carried out in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.