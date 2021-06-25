Tennis player Cristina Bucsa wins in Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

The Spanish player Cristina Bucsa, number 166 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in forty-eight minutes by 6-1 and 6-1 to Kateryna bondarenko, Ukrainian tennis player, number 224 of the WTA. With this triumph, the Spanish player manages to add new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that Bucsa managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had an 81% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 76% of the service points. As for Bondarenko, he never managed to break serve, his effectiveness was 67%, he committed 2 double faults and got 41% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualifying phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. In this specific phase a total of 128 tennis players face. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.