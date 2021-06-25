Tennis player Cristina Bucsa says goodbye to Wimbledon

06/25/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

The Spanish player Cristina Bucsa, number 166 of the WTA, was eliminated in the qualifying round of Wimbledon after losing by 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and seven minutes against the Belarusian Olga Govortsova, number 136 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Belarusian managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, achieved a 72% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 58% of the service points. As for the Spanish player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, had a 52% first serve, made 4 double faults and managed to win 42% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a qualification phase is previously held where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.