Tennis player Cori Gauff wins the quarterfinal place at the expense of tennis player Ons Jabeur

06/07/2021

On at 14:45 CEST

The American player Cori gauff, number 25 of the WTA and seed number 24, won in fifty-four minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 to Ons Jabeur, Tunisian tennis player, number 26 in the WTA and seed number 25, in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

The Tunisian was unable to break her opponent’s serve at any time, while the American player did so on 4 occasions. Likewise, in the first service Gauff had a 66% effectiveness, no double faults and achieved 78% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 53% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 54% of points to serve.

During the quarterfinals, the American will face the Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, number 33, tomorrow Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those who are invited.