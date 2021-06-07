in Tennis

Tennis player Cori Gauff wins the quarterfinal place at the expense of tennis player Ons Jabeur

06/07/2021

On at 14:45 CEST

The American player Cori gauff, number 25 of the WTA and seed number 24, won in fifty-four minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 to Ons Jabeur, Tunisian tennis player, number 26 in the WTA and seed number 25, in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

The Tunisian was unable to break her opponent’s serve at any time, while the American player did so on 4 occasions. Likewise, in the first service Gauff had a 66% effectiveness, no double faults and achieved 78% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 53% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 54% of points to serve.

During the quarterfinals, the American will face the Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, number 33, tomorrow Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those who are invited.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1, they are already available in Spain

Red Sox break curse they had since 2011 against the Yankees