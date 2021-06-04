Tennis player Cori Gauff will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 07:15 CEST

The American player Cori gauff, number 25 of the WTA and seeded number 24, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty-nine minutes by 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (1) to Qiang Wang, Chinese tennis player, number 39 of the WTA. After this result, the American manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics reflect that Gauff managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and got 60% of the service points. As for the Chinese player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times and her effectiveness data is 60%, no double faults and 55% of points obtained on serve.

During the round of 32 we will have the confrontation of the American tennis player and the winner of the match between the French player Fiona Ferro and the american Jennifer brady.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay. During this competition, a total of 238 tennis players face each other, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the invited players.