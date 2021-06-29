Tennis player Cori Gauff qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Cori gauff, American, number 23 of the WTA and seed number 20, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and thirty-nine minutes by 7-5 and 6-4 to the british tennis player Francesca Jones, number 211 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon. After this result, the American player manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

Jones failed to break serve at all, while Gauff, for his part, did it twice. In addition, the American had a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 75% of the service points, while her rival achieved 57% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 62% of the points to the serve.

After this match, the thirty-second finals will take place in which the American tennis player and the winner of the match between the Russian will meet. Elena Vesnina and the italian player Martina trevisan.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 players participate in the tournament, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and those invited.