Tennis player Cori Gauff manages to qualify for the 30th final of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 05:15 CEST

The American player Cori gauff, number 25 of the WTA and seeded number 24, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final in two hours and ten minutes by 7 (13) -6 (11) and 6-4 to the serbian tennis player Aleksandra krunic, number 213 of the WTA. After this result, the American gets the place for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The match data show that the American tennis player managed to break her adversary’s serve 3 times, in the first serve she was 71% effective, committed 8 double faults and got 62% of the service points. As for the Serbian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, had a 45% first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 58% of the service points.

In the 30th finals Gauff will face the china Qiang Wang, number 39.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) 238 players face. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those directly classified, the winners of the pre-championship phases and those who are invited. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.