Tennis player Coco Vandeweghe wins in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Kristie Ahn

05/25/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

Coco vandeweghe, American, number 223 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and five minutes by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 to the American player Kristie ahn, number 123 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

Ahn managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Vandeweghe managed it 4 times. Likewise, Vandeweghe was 51% effective on the first serve, committed 3 double faults and got 64% of the service points, while his rival achieved 70% effectiveness, committed a double fault and won 59% of points to serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a pre-qualification phase is held that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. In it in particular a total of 128 tennis players face. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.