Tennis player Clara Burel manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of Sachia Vickery

06/24/2021

On at 16:30 CEST

Clara Burel, French, number 142 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 5-7, 6-2 and 6-3 in an hour and forty-one minutes to the American Sachia vickery, number 186 of the WTA, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that the French tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 8 times, obtained a 53% first serve, committed 14 double faults, managing to win 58% of the service points. As for Vickery, he managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, had a 66% first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 47% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.