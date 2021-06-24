Tennis player Claire Liu manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Isabella Shinikova

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 02:46 CEST

Claire liu, American, number 120 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon 6-4 and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-two minutes to Isabella Shinikova, Bulgarian tennis player, number 220 of the WTA. With this victory, Liu manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics about the match show that Liu managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 70% on the first serve, committed a double fault and took 61% of the service points. As for the Bulgarian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, her effectiveness was 68%, she made 4 double faults and achieved 54% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. 128 players participate in this specific stage. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.