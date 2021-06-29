Tennis player Claire Liu goes to the next round of Wimbledon after winning in the sixty-fourth finals

06/29/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

Claire liu, American, number 120 in the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 2-6, 6-3 and 9-7 to Misaki doi, Japanese tennis player, number 83 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The Japanese player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while Liu also did it 4 times. In addition, the American player had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 53% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 58% of the service points.

During the 30th final, Liu will face the Kazakh player Elena Rybakina, number 20 and seeded number 18, tomorrow Wednesday from 12:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) 238 players face. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the invited players. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.