Tennis player Claire Liu defeated tennis player Astra Sharma in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/24/2021

On at 23:30 CEST

The American tennis player Claire liu, number 120 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by beating in one hour and forty-nine minutes by 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1 to Astra sharma, Australian tennis player, number 127 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

During the game, the American managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved a 64% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 69% of the service points. As for Sharma, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, was 73% effective, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 50% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.