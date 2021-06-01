Tennis player Caroline Garcia snatches the place of the thirty-second finals from tennis player Laura Siegemund

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

The french Caroline garcia, number 58 of the WTA, won in one hour and nine minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 to the german tennis player Laura siegemund, number 55 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, Garcia takes the place for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Siegemund failed to break serve at all, while the French player did so 4 times. Likewise, in the first service the French tennis player had a 49% effectiveness, 2 double faults and achieved 80% of the service points, while her opponent obtained 65% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 54 % of service points.

Now we just have to wait for the thirty-second at the end of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between the French player and the Slovenian. Polona Hercog, number 73.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It takes place on clay in the open air and during the course of it, a total of 238 players will face each other. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phase of the tournament and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 in パ リ.