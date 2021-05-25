Tennis player Carole Monnet beat tennis player Isabella Shinikova in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 05:00 CEST

The French player Carole monnet, number 381 of the WTA, won by 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and seven minutes to Isabella Shinikova, Bulgarian tennis player, number 217 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to access Roland-Garros.

The match data show that the French player managed to break her opponent’s serve 8 times, had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 47% of the service points. As for the Bulgarian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 56% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and won 35% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.