Tennis player Carol Zhao gets her place for the next round after winning in the qualifying round

05/26/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

Carol zhao, Canadian, number 324 in the WTA, won in one hour and thirty minutes by 7-5 and 6-2 to Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovak tennis player, number 134 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Canadian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 71% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 58% of the service points. As for the Slovakian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, obtained 50% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 53% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.