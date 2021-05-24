Tennis player Carlos Taberner goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

The Spanish Carlos Taberner, number 137 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and nine minutes by 6-1 and 6-2 to Martin Klizan, Slovakian tennis player, number 176 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Roland-Garros tournament.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.