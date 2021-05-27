Tennis player Carlos Taberner goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/27/2021

On at 12:45 CEST

Carlos Taberner, Spanish, number 137 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-1 and 6-0 in one hour and five minutes to Joao Lucas Magalhaes Hueb De Menezes, Brazilian tennis player, number 210 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The Brazilian player did not manage to break the serve at all, while the Spanish, for his part, did it 5 times. Likewise, Taberner had a 48% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 78% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 49% effectiveness, no double faults and 38 % of points obtained at service.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 tennis players face. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.