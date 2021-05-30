Tennis player Carlos Taberner, eliminated in the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth

05/30/2021

The Russian tennis player Roman safiullin, number 181 in the ATP, won in the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth final by 7 (7) -6 (4), 1-6, 6-0 and 6-2 in two hours and forty-nine minutes to Carlos Taberner, Spanish tennis player, number 137 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match at the Roland-Garros final 30

The statistics show that Safiullin managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, in the first serve he had a 67% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and achieved 65% of the service points. As for the Spanish tennis player, he managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, achieved 66% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 58% of the service points.

Safiullin will face off in the final 30s of the competition with the German tennis player Alexander Zverev, number 6 and seeded number 6, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 239 players participate in the tournament and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the guests.