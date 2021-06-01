Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, qualified for the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spaniard, number 97 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final in three hours and eleven minutes by 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 and 7 (7) -6 (4) to Bernabé Zapata Miralles, Spanish tennis player, number 128 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

During the match, the Spanish tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and achieved 58% of the service points. As for the Spanish player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained 65% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 53% of the service points.

During the 30th finals Alcaraz Garfia will face the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, number 31 and seeded number 28.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It takes place on outdoor clay and during the course of it a total of 238 players participate, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and those who are invited . In addition, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.