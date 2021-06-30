Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of tennis player Yasutaka Uchiyama

06/30/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, number 75 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon in four hours and eighteen minutes by 6-3, 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3 to Yasutaka uchiyama, Japanese tennis player, number 116 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

During the match, the Spaniard managed to break his opponent’s serve 10 times, in the first serve he was 59% effective, committed 5 double faults and achieved 59% of the service points. As for the Japanese player, he managed to break the serve 6 times to his opponent, his effectiveness was 57%, he made 4 double faults and got 55% of the service points.

In the 30th final, Alcaraz Garfia will face the Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, number 2 and seeded number 2.

This championship takes place in London from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the tournament. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those who are invited.