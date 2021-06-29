Tennis player Carla Suárez Navarro says goodbye to Wimbledon

06/29/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

The Spanish player Carla Suarez Navarro, number 138 of the WTA, lost 6-1, 6 (1) -7 (7) and 6-1 in the sixty-fourth round of Wimbledon against Ashleigh barty, Australian, number 1 in the WTA and seeded number 1. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that Barty managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 68% in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 71% of the service points. As for the Spanish, she managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, her effectiveness was 64%, she did not do any double faults and she got 56% of the service points.

The next duel corresponds to the thirtieth final of the championship and in it Barty and the winner of the match between the Russian tennis player will face Anna Blinkova and the hungarian Timea Babos.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) is held between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 players participate in this competition and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the invited players.