Tennis player Cameron Norrie achieves the position of the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Lloyd Harris

06/03/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

The British player Cameron norrie, number 45 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2 in two hours and eighteen minutes to the South African Lloyd Harris, number 54 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The South African tennis player managed to break the serve once, while Norrie, for his part, managed it 5 times. In addition, the British player had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 75% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 69%, he committed 2 double faults and achieved 62% of the service points.

During the round of 32, the British will face the winner of the match between the Spanish player Rafael Nadal and the french tennis player Richard Gasquet.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, including those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and those who are invited.