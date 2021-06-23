Tennis player Brandon Nakashima wins Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On at 16:30 CEST

The American player Brandon nakashima, number 138 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and fifty-seven minutes by 6-2, 5-7 and 6-3 Serbian tennis player Viktor Troicki, number 196 of the ATP. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The Serbian managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while the American player, for his part, managed it 4 times. In addition, the American obtained 61% in the first service, 6 double faults and 68% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 64% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 58% of points to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. In it in particular a total of 128 players face. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.