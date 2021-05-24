Tennis player Blaz Rola defeated tennis player Antoine Hoang in the Roland-Garros qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

Blaz rola, Slovenian, number 155 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (3) to french Antoine hoang, number 133 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for Roland-Garros.

Hoang managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while Rola managed it 3 times. In addition, the Slovenian player achieved 58% in the first service, 2 double faults and 69% of the service points, while his rival had 61% of the first service and 7 double faults, managing to win 56% of the points to the serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.