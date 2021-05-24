Tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Go Soeda

05/24/2021

On at 17:30 CEST

Bjorn fratangelo, American, number 197 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-2 and 6-3 the japanese tennis player Go soeda, number 156 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics reflect that the American player managed to break the serve 4 times to his opponent, in the first service he had a 69% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and got 71% of the points to serve. As for the Japanese player, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, his effectiveness was 54%, he made 4 double faults and achieved 53% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. In this specific stage 128 players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.