Tennis player Bernard Tomic passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

Australian tennis player Bernard tomic, number 223 of the ATP, won in one hour and fifty-eight minutes by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3 to slovenian Blaz kavcic, number 212 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for the Wimbledon Championship.

The Slovenian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Australian player did it 4 times. In addition, Tomic achieved 59% on the first serve, 6 double faults and made 64% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 55% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and won 59% of the points. to serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.