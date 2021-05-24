Tennis player Bernabe Zapata Miralles manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Kyrian Jacquet

05/24/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

The Spanish tennis player Bernabe Zapata Miralles, number 128 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-1 and 6-4 to Kyrian jacquet, French tennis player, number 469 of the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The Frenchman managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Zapata Miralles, for his part, did it 5 times. Likewise, the Spanish player had a 59% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 62% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 54% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 56% of points to serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.