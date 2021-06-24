Tennis player Bernabé Zapata Miralles manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of Anton Matusevich

06/24/2021

On at 18:00 CEST

Bernabé Zapata Miralles, Spaniard, number 125 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 6-2, 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (3), 6 (6) -7 (8) and 6-3 in two hours and fifty-six minutes to the British Anton Matusevich, number 454 of the ATP. With this triumph, the tennis player adds new points to his ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

Matusevich managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while Zapata Miralles, for his part, managed it 6 times. Likewise, the Spanish player had a 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 65% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 63% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and won 62 % of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary access phase is carried out where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.